Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post sales of $67.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.51 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,971. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

