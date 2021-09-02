Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $33.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $385.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

