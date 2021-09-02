Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNL opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

