Analysts Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT at $75.57

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $593.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

