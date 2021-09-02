Analysts Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) PT at €49.11

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.11 ($57.78).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €36.22 ($42.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.66.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.