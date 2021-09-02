Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Price Target at €5.84

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.87 ($6.91).

CBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CBK opened at €5.37 ($6.31) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.65. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

