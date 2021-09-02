Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.