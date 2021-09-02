Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $327.96

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.96.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.70. The company had a trading volume of 824,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,938. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

