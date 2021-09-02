Analyzing HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22%

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HCA Healthcare 0 3 16 0 2.84

HCA Healthcare has a consensus price target of $241.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.57 $3.75 billion $11.61 21.76

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

