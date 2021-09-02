Analyzing Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mace Security International and Alto Ingredients’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.38 $1.70 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.40 -$15.12 million $0.08 61.38

Mace Security International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Volatility and Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mace Security International and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.67%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23%

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Mace Security International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

