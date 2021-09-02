Analyzing National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Health Investors and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 8.34 $185.13 million $5.60 10.81 RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 5.13 -$404.44 million ($0.98) -14.87

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 48.09% 10.04% 4.93% RLJ Lodging Trust -79.68% -16.95% -7.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Health Investors and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 5 0 0 1.83 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 2 5 0 2.50

National Health Investors currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. National Health Investors pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

National Health Investors beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

