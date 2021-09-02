Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $101.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.