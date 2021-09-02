Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.98, but opened at $70.70. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anaplan shares last traded at $69.83, with a volume of 92,295 shares trading hands.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after purchasing an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.