ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

