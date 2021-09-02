ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.