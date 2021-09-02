Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANIX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 1,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

ANIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Anixa Biosciences worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.