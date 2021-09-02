ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

ANSS stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.40. The stock had a trading volume of 214,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,103. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,651 shares of company stock worth $23,866,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.