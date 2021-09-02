Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZNTL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,028. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

