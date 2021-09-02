APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in APA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

