Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.22. 2,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,716. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

