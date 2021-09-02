Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.