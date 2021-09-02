Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00821648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

