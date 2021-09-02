Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

ARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

