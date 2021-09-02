Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 59,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.