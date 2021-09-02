Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.