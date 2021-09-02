Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

