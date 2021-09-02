Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

