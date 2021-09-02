Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PK opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.