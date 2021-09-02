Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Bankshares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 76,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 632.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Bankshares by 55.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

