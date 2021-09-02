ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.