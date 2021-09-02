Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

