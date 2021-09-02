Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

