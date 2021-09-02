Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $39,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

