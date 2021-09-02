Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 132545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The stock has a market cap of £163.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.52.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

