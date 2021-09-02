Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 311,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.