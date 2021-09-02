Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth $56,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 543,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,631. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.