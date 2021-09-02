Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,032 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $594,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.76. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

