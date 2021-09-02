Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 3,069,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

CNHI stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.