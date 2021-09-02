Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

