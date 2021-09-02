Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $677,000 Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

