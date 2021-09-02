Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $748,000 Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of One Liberty Properties worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. Aegis increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $666.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

