Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,314 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

