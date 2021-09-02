Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 365 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

