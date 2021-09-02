Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $232,000 Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $4,475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $891,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.76.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

