Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,961,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 3,451,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,902.5 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.