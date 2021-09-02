ASX Limited Announces Dividend of $2.53 (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.5298 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. ASX has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

