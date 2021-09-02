ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

