Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

