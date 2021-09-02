Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.91

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 14979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Get Atlas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atlas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Atlas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.