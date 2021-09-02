Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.